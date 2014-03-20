FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IDG founder and philanthropist Pat McGovern dies at 76
#Technology News
March 20, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

IDG founder and philanthropist Pat McGovern dies at 76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Technology publisher International Data Group said on Thursday Patrick Joseph McGovern, its founder and chairman, has died aged 76.

In 1964, McGovern founded what became IDG, headquartered in Boston and known for publications like Computerworld and PCWorld along with various events and websites.

McGovern’s private foundation remains the majority owner of the company.

The company said McGovern died on Wednesday. It did not give a cause of death.

In 2000, McGovern and his wife Lore Harp McGovern made a $350 million gift to create the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Sophie Hares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
