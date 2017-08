International Energy Agency's (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol looks on during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 3, 2015.

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A re-balancing of world oil markets could occur in the first half of next year if production cuts by OPEC and other producers are implemented, International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol said on Tuesday.

Birol told a conference in Prague that higher oil prices would weaken global demand.