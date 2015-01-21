IEA economist sees upward pressure on oil prices by year-end

Chief Economist of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol speaks during a question and answer session at the Oil & Money conference in London October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Oil prices will face upward pressure by the end of the year, the chief economist of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, as a fall of more than 50 percent in the price of crude since last June is expected to eventually curtail some production.

Fatih Birol of the IEA was appearing on a panel with OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Badri argued that OPEC oil producers were right not to cut production despite the price fall.