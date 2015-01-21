FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Commodities
January 21, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 3 years ago

IEA economist sees upward pressure on oil prices by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chief Economist of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol speaks during a question and answer session at the Oil & Money conference in London October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Oil prices will face upward pressure by the end of the year, the chief economist of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, as a fall of more than 50 percent in the price of crude since last June is expected to eventually curtail some production.

Fatih Birol of the IEA was appearing on a panel with OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Badri argued that OPEC oil producers were right not to cut production despite the price fall.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in Davos; writing by David Sheppard in London; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
