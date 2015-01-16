Refineries process record amount of crude in December: IEA

LONDON (Reuters) - Refineries around the world processed a record volume of crude in December as plants returned from maintenance and falling oil prices boosted margins, the International Energy Agency said on Friday.

Global refinery crude throughput rose by 370,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 78.9 million bpd last month, the West’s energy watchdog said in its monthly report, although it warned that volumes will drop off in the first quarter this year.

The largest gains took place in the United States, where refiners increased operations following seasonal maintenance.

“Despite lackluster economic and oil-demand growth, global refinery activity remained exceptionally robust through year-end,” the IEA said.

“Product price declines have generally lagged those of crude, providing refiners with an opportunity, however short-lived, to capture higher margins.”

The price of Brent crude has fallen by more than half since June to around $50 a barrel.

Refinery runs are expected to fall to an average of 77.8 million bpd in the first quarter of 2015 due to growing product stock levels and deteriorating profit margins, the IEA said.

The drop in margins was felt most in the United States, where mid-continent refiners saw profits slump from $12.73 a barrel in November to $4.33 a barrel in December.