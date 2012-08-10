IEA sees lower oil demand growth as economy slows

LONDON (Reuters) - World oil demand will grow more slowly than expected next year due to a “worrying slow-down” in global economic activity, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

The agency, which advises industrialized countries on energy policy, cut its estimates of oil consumption worldwide for several years, trimming its oil demand forecast for 2013 by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 90.47 million bpd.

It cut its projection of global oil demand growth next year by 150,000 bpd to 830,000 bpd.

“A weaker demand outlook is partly the result of a worrying slow‐down in global economic activity,” the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.