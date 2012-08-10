FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IEA sees lower oil demand growth as economy slows
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 10, 2012 / 8:09 AM / in 5 years

IEA sees lower oil demand growth as economy slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - World oil demand will grow more slowly than expected next year due to a “worrying slow-down” in global economic activity, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

The agency, which advises industrialized countries on energy policy, cut its estimates of oil consumption worldwide for several years, trimming its oil demand forecast for 2013 by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 90.47 million bpd.

It cut its projection of global oil demand growth next year by 150,000 bpd to 830,000 bpd.

“A weaker demand outlook is partly the result of a worrying slow‐down in global economic activity,” the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.

Reporting by Christopher Johnson and Julia Payne

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.