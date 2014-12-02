Exclusive: IEX expands sales team to court more trading volume

NEW YORK (Reuters) - IEX Group, the upstart stock-trading venue featured in Michael Lewis’s book “Flash Boys,” has beefed up its sales team to expand its customer base as it seeks to become a full-fledged exchange, IEX’s chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

The hires include Peter Gallo, a former head of electronic trading at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co who also once worked for Citigroup and Bear Stearns. Rob Leff joined from Quad Capital, after previous jobs at SAC Capital and Millennium Partners, and Julie Huhn came from Bloomberg after working at Deutsche Bank before that.

The new employees were chosen for their backgrounds working with brokers, trading shops, hedge funds, and active cash traders, which are all segments of the market IEX aims to better attract, Chief Executive Officer Brad Katsuyama said in an interview.

New York-based IEX opened in October 2013 with the goal of creating what it sees as simpler and fairer stock market free of clubby insiders. “Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt” chronicled Katsuyama and his team’s efforts to build a new exchange that would level the playing field for everyone from pension funds, to high-frequency traders and mom-and-pop customers alike.

The firm uses a “speed bump” to reduce any potential advantages for high-speed electronic traders, which has been popular with institutional investors, but IEX needs broad participation from all corners of the market to really succeed, Katsuyama said.

“It’s like if you have a homogenous work force - it doesn’t really give you a diversity of opinions and understandings, so for us, if we’re trying to create a market that scales, it can’t be isolated to one particular group.”

IEX, which hopes to be an exchange by late 2015, was the fourth largest out of 39 alternative trading systems for the week of Nov. 10, according to the latest data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The alternative systems are broker-run platforms that match buy and sell orders, similar to exchanges, but they are more lightly regulated and cannot conduct initial public offerings and house listings.

IEX counts for just around 1 percent of overall stock trading volume, but that is still ahead of more established trading platforms run by the likes of Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan.

Exchange operators Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O), BATS Global Markets, and NYSE, each attract around 20 percent of U.S. stock volume.