World Bank-linked IFFI picks banks for debut sukuk issue
September 11, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

World Bank-linked IFFI picks banks for debut sukuk issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The International Finance Facility for Immunization Co. (IFFI)[IFFIM.UL], for which the World Bank acts as treasury manager, has picked four banks for a potential U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document from lead managers showed on Thursday.

Rated AA by Standard and Poor’s and AA+ by Fitch, IFFI has mandated Qatar’s Barwa Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the investment banking arm of Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank, and Standard Chartered to arrange investor meetings in the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

A potential sukuk offer may follow the roadshows - for which a schedule was not given in the document - subject to market conditions before the end of the year.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French

