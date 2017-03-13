Malaysian streaming provider taps Netflix executive

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Malaysian streaming video provider iflix has tapped Sean Carey, a former Netflix executive, as its new chief content officer, the company said in statement on Monday.

Carey most recently served as vice president of global television at Netflix, joining in 2011. Prior to that, Carey held executive roles in strategic content, digital distribution and corporate development at Sony Corporation and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Two-year old iflix, which has 4.5 million customers, is hoping to be what Netflix is in the United States to viewers in emerging markets, who mainly use their phones to watch shows and movies.

The streaming video provider, which has deals with more than 170 studios and distributors such as Viacom Inc's Paramount and MGM, is currently in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines and is planning to enter the Middle East and Africa over the next few months.

James Bridges, who served as chief content officer since the company’s inception will move to a new role as global acquisitions director, leading iflix's content acquisition strategy.

Liberty Global, the international telecommunications company controlled by American tycoon John Malone, and Zain, a Kuwait-based telecommunications operator, are investing in iflix, the companies announced last week.

Liberty and Zain, along with existing shareholders Sky PLC, venture capital firm Catcha Group and Los Angeles-based merchant bank Evolution Media Capital, invested $90 million in iflix, the companies said.