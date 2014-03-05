FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US high-grade bond market in second-biggest week ever
#Market News
March 5, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

US high-grade bond market in second-biggest week ever

John Balassi

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (IFR) - The red-hot US high-grade bond market priced US$19.3 billion more debt on Wednesday, pushing the week’s tally so far to US$43.95 billion - the second-busiest week ever recorded.

It was high-grade’s second consecutive day with over US$19 billion in volume, as borrowers jumped into the market to seize on a wash of investor cash waiting to be put to work.

Syndicate desks said more deals are expected on Thursday.

Only the week of September 13 2013 was bigger at US$65.265 billion - and that was due to Verizon’s US$49 billion bond issue, the largest bond ever.

This week, however, has seen a surge of issuance across sectors and maturities, as investors and borrowers alike have shrugged off worries about Ukraine and raced to get deals done before the all-important US payrolls number is released Friday.

AT&T, Ford Motor Credit and HSBC were among the well-known names in the market today.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
