IGate names ex-Infosys Americas head as CEO
#Business News
September 11, 2013 / 9:35 PM / 4 years ago

IGate names ex-Infosys Americas head as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - IT outsourcing company iGate Corp IGTE.O named Ashok Vemuri as its chief executive, nearly four months after sacking its then CEO Phaneesh Murthy over an undisclosed relationship with a subordinate.

Vemuri was till recently the Americas head and global manufacturing chief of bigger rival Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) (INFY.N), India’s second-largest software services exporter.

Vemuri, who was widely considered a contender to succeed Infosys’ Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal, will also join iGate’s board.

Interim President and CEO Gerhard Watzinger will remain with iGate in an advisory role temporarily to assist in the transition, the company said.

Phaneesh Murthy, one of the industry’s best-known executives, was sacked after a company sexual harassment investigation revealed that he had not disclosed a relationship with a subordinate.

IGate shares closed up 2 percent at $26.46 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
