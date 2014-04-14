FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spread better IG extends trading hours for U.S. stocks
#Business News
April 14, 2014 / 10:58 AM / 3 years ago

Spread better IG extends trading hours for U.S. stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - Financial spread betting company IG Group (IGG.L) has extended its trading hours on over 20 major U.S. stocks to help investors to make the most of trading opportunities during earnings season, it said on Monday.

IG clients can now trade stocks, including Ford (F.N), Apple (AAPL.O), Exxon (XOM.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N), until 1am from Monday to Thursday and 10pm on Fridays. Trading in U.S. markets traditionally closes at 9pm.

The move is the latest attempt by IG to focus its attention on more active clients who produce a greater share of revenue. It has already raised minimum deposits and created a more personalized service for its most valuable users.

Last month the company, which provides online trading in shares, indexes, foreign exchange, commodities and binary options, reported a 9 percent rise in third quarter profit and said its full-year revenue would be ahead of the previous year.

Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
