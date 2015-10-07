FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Training day for iguana at San Diego Zoo
#Lifestyle
October 7, 2015

Training day for iguana at San Diego Zoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Diego - An Anegada ground iguana name Gus went through some special training at the San Diego Zoo to encourage foraging and climbing on rocks.

He is encouraged to walk towards a brightly colored target and is given a treat by reptile keeper Joey Brown. The Anegada ground iguana is a critically endangered species with about 200 in the wild.

The species, which once inhabited Puerto Rico and Saint Thomas, and is now found on the islands of Anegada, Guana and Necker, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

