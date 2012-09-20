Jane's publisher IHS cuts FY forecast; shares fall

(Reuters) - IHS Inc IHS.N, publisher of Jane’s Defence Weekly, cut its full-year outlook as customers for its non-subscription business, which includes consulting, hold back on spending.

Shares of the business information provider, which also reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, fell as much as 15 percent to a low of $97.52 on the New York Stock Exchange in morning trading on Thursday.

“In late third quarter, our non-subscription based business saw a rapid weakening in key markets as customers put capital decisions on hold,” Chief Executive Jerre Stead said on a conference call.

“This trend impacted third-quarter performance and we anticipate that it will continue into fourth quarter.”

Non-subscription business for IHS, which also owns market researcher iSuppli, accounted for 24 percent of total revenue of $385.6 million in the third quarter.

The non-subscription based part fluctuated the most over the last few quarters, Stead told Reuters.

IHS, which provides analysis and information services in areas including energy, product design and environment, has been trying to boost revenue growth through acquisitions. It bought nine companies this year, including three in the last quarter.

“Our pipeline on acquisitions is very full,” Stead said.

IHS said it now expects a profit of between $3.77 and $3.89 per share, excluding items, for the full year on revenue of about $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion.

It earlier raised its forecast to an adjusted profit of between $3.88 and $4.01 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion.

Third-quarter revenue from non-subscription customers rose 22 percent helped by acquisitions, but were down 5 percent organically.

Total revenue at the company, which competes with units of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO), SAP (SAPG.DE), McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N, Accenture Plc (ACN.N) and Deloitte, rose 14 percent for the quarter ended August 31.

Net profit rose to $44.1 million, or 66 cents per share, in the third quarter, up from $40.8 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 99 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.01 per share on revenue of $406.35 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based company were down 15 percent at $98.05 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The stock gained about 11 percent since IHS raised its earnings forecast in July through Wednesday.