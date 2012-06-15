FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
II-VI shares fall on weak outlook
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
June 15, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

II-VI shares fall on weak outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of II-VI Inc (IIVI.O) fell as much as 10 percent after the optical and electronic instruments maker cut its outlook for the fourth quarter and forecast disappointing results for the next fiscal year.

Falling prices and weak demand for tellurium - used to manufacture infrared optics, thermoelectric coolers and photovoltaic solar panels - hurt II-VI’s metals and chemicals business, the company said in a statement Thursday evening.

It expects to write down about $1.7 million to $1.9 million of tellurium inventory in the current quarter.

II-VI acquired Philippines-based Pacific Rare Specialty Metals & Chemicals Inc in 2007. The business sells selenium and tellurium, by-products of refining materials such as copper and zinc, to manufacturers of steel, glass, animal feeds, fertilizers and other products.

The company said the current quarter was also hurt by softness in bookings and revenue at its compound semiconductor unit.

For the quarter ending June 30, II-VI said it expects to earn 23 to 25 cents per share on revenue of $135 million to $137 million, below its prior forecast of 27 to 31 cents per share on revenue of $139 million to $142 million.

For the year-ending June 2013, the company forecast earnings of between $1.14 per share and $1.21 per share on revenue of $582 million to $588 million.

Analysts on average had been expecting II-VI to earn $1.34 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $593 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company fell 8 percent to $17.08 on the Nasdaq. The stock was one of the top percentage losers on the exchange on Friday morning.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.