IKEA CEO says keeping long-term approach on Russia

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The chief executive of IKEA, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, said on Tuesday the group would maintain its long-term approach on Russia as it expects a continued “strong development” in the country.

“In Russia, we have had a very good year - just as last year...” IKEA Chief Executive Peter Agnefjall told Reuters after the group announced a near 6.0 percent rise in total sales for its fiscal year 2013/2014.

“We expect a continued strong development in Russia,” he said.

Asked if IKEA had considered slowing its pace of expansion in Russia due to political developments, he said: “I think it’s fair to say our approach is very long term.”

Agnefjall added that IKEA’s target to reach 50 billion euros in total sales by 2020 remained intact.