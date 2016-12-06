FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian court lifts injunction on IKEA unit accounts
December 6, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 9 months ago

Russian court lifts injunction on IKEA unit accounts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Trollies are seen outside an IKEA Group store in Roissy-en-France, France, February 29, 2016.Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday lifted an injunction which had frozen around $145 million in the accounts of a local unit of Swedish furniture company IKEA, a court spokeswoman said.

The injunction was imposed last week as part of a long-running dispute between IKEA and a former Russian subcontractor by the court in the Smolensk region, near Russia's border with Belarus.

Court spokeswoman Olga Mazurova said the injunction was lifted on Tuesday as part of a civil trial.

IKEA confirmed that the restrictions placed earlier on a company bank account had been removed, adding it would continue using all legal means to protect its rights and property.

The next hearing in the lawsuit, filed by Konstantin Ponomaryov, IKEA's former subcontractor, is scheduled for Dec. 22, a spokesman for the Swedish company said by email.

Ponomarev is seeking to recover 9.3 billion rubles ($145.5 million) from IKEA. In 2010, IKEA paid 25 billion rubles to Ponomarev as part of an out-of-court deal that followed a long-running court case over the supply of power generators.

IKEA Group CEO Peter Agnefjall told Reuters in September that the company's expansion in Russia would likely remain on hold in 2016/17 as it focuses on solving "a number of old legal disputes".

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; Editing by Christian Lowe

