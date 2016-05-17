FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air turbulence injures flight attendants on flight to Chicago
May 17, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Air turbulence injures flight attendants on flight to Chicago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A Southwest Airlines flight from Boston to Chicago encountered strong turbulence that injured two flight attendants and forced the plane to land early on Tuesday for safety reasons, the airline said.

Southwest Airlines Flight 147 hit turbulence after taking off from Logan International Airport and returned to Boston, where the two flight attendants were hospitalized with unspecified injuries, Southwest spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said.

The 133 passengers got off the plane and no serious injuries were reported, Agnew said. A new flight crew was brought in and all the passengers continued on the flight to Chicago’s Midway International Airport, arriving about 4-1/2 hours behind schedule, Agnew said. 

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Will Dunham

