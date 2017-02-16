Judge orders Illinois to continue to pay state workers

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (Reuters) - Illinois state workers will continue to be paid without a state budget in place after a judge on Thursday refused to rescind his previous order requiring payments.

St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Robert LeChien rejected a request by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan to lift his July 15 order requiring state workers to be paid during the state's record nearly 20-month budget impasse in hopes of putting pressure on lawmakers to pass a spending plan.