6 months ago
Judge orders Illinois to continue to pay state workers
February 16, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 6 months ago

Judge orders Illinois to continue to pay state workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (Reuters) - Illinois state workers will continue to be paid without a state budget in place after a judge on Thursday refused to rescind his previous order requiring payments.

St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Robert LeChien rejected a request by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan to lift his July 15 order requiring state workers to be paid during the state's record nearly 20-month budget impasse in hopes of putting pressure on lawmakers to pass a spending plan.

Reporting by Sue Britt; Editing by Matthew Lewis

