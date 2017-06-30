CHICAGO The Illinois House on Friday gave initial approval to a $36.5 billion fiscal 2018 spending plan, signaling movement toward ending the state's unprecedented two-year budget impasse.

The 90-25 bipartisan vote on a budget bill amendment came after the Democratic-led chamber's Republican leader, Jim Durkin, said he and others in his caucus would support the measure as a gesture of “good faith” while talks continue on new taxes and nonbudgetary reforms.

"We are close," he said on the House floor ahead of the vote. "We are so close I can taste it.”

With the new fiscal year beginning on Saturday, House budget votes require Republican support to meet a three-fifths majority needed for passage.

A political stalemate between Governor Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control both legislative chambers has left Illinois without a complete budget for two-straight fiscal years.

The impasse has ballooned the unpaid bill pile to nearly $15 billion as the state operated on spending mandated by state law and courts. Illinois, already the lowest-rated state, risked becoming the first U.S. state to have its credit downgraded to junk.

House Speaker Michael Madigan said lawmakers will continue working on budget matters past a midnight Friday deadline, adding that he will ask credit rating agencies to defer any actions.

“I think it’s a good step forward, a step we can build upon. There’s much work yet to be done," Madigan said following the vote.

A final affirmative vote by the House on the spending plan would send it back to the Senate for concurrence. The House must still take up a revenue bill that would increase personal and corporate income tax rates to raise more money for the cash-strapped state.

