FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least four dead in truck-car crash south of Chicago
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 21, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

At least four dead in truck-car crash south of Chicago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - At least four people were dead and three more were airlifted to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash on I-55, a major truck route between St. Louis and Chicago, Illinois State Police said on Monday.

The crash, which involved two semi-trailer trucks and three passenger vehicles, happened about 2:30 p.m. CDT in the northbound lanes of I-55, near Joliet, about 45 miles southwest of Chicago.

Northbound I-55 was closed indefinitely just before the nearest intersection at Arsenal Road near Joliet, police said.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.