At least four dead in truck-car crash south of Chicago

CHICAGO (Reuters) - At least four people were dead and three more were airlifted to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash on I-55, a major truck route between St. Louis and Chicago, Illinois State Police said on Monday.

The crash, which involved two semi-trailer trucks and three passenger vehicles, happened about 2:30 p.m. CDT in the northbound lanes of I-55, near Joliet, about 45 miles southwest of Chicago.

Northbound I-55 was closed indefinitely just before the nearest intersection at Arsenal Road near Joliet, police said.