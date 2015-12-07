Widow of Illinois policeman granted access to frozen bank account

(Reuters) - The widow of an Illinois policeman who staged his suicide will have access to more than $33,000 from the couple’s bank account that was previously frozen as authorities investigated possible criminal activity, her attorney said on Monday.

Fox Lake Police Lieutenant Charles Joseph Gliniewicz, 52, was found fatally wounded in a remote area of the community, about 55 miles (88 km) north of Chicago on Sept. 1.

Authorities said in early November Gliniewicz killed himself in an elaborately staged suicide as village officials began learning that he had embezzled thousands of dollars from a youth law enforcement program he helped to run.

The Lake County Attorney’s office agreed on Monday to unfreeze one of the accounts held by Gliniewicz and his widow Melodie, giving her access to $33,496, attorney Henry Tonigan said.

Other accounts remain frozen by court order while authorities investigate the couple’s finances, according to court documents.

In an affidavit requesting to freeze the accounts, investigators described a series of suspicious transactions and transfers of thousands of dollars over seven years involving several of the couple’s bank accounts and accounts for the youth program.

Authorities have said that at least two people are under investigation, but no one has yet been charged.