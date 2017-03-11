Two teenage girls and a man were shot and killed and a woman was wounded on Friday during a domestic dispute in northeast Illinois, police said.

Police went to an apartment in St. Charles, Illinois at about 5:15 p.m. local time after receiving several calls from witnesses who heard shots, the St. Charles Police Department said in a statement.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that this is a domestic related incident. We do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time," the department said.

Police did not provide further details on the shooting and did not identify the four people involved.

St. Charles is a community of 33,000 about 35 miles west of Chicago. It had no homicides from 2012 to 2015, according to the police department's annual reports.

