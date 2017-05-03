Two policemen were injured in a shootout with gunmen in Chicago's South Side late on Tuesday, the force said.

The officers were in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when two vehicles pulled up and people inside opened fire at around 9 p.m. local, the Chicago Police Department said.

The policemen returned fire as one was hit in the arm and hip and the other was wounded in the back, the department added.

Both of the officers were in a stable condition, police said.

"They are doing quite well, thank God," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters.

Investigators recovered two weapons at the scene and were questioning three male suspects, the department said.

