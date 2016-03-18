Illinois lawmaker's daughter charged in political staple attack

(Reuters) - A daughter of an Illinois state representative has been charged with participating in an attack on one of her mother’s political rivals that included using a staple gun on the victim’s forehead, police and the victim said on Friday.

Jessica Soto and Bradley Fichter, both 26 and of Chicago, have been charged with three counts of aggravated battery in a March 6 attack on Robert Zwolinski, who was defeated in a primary this month by Soto’s mother, state Representative Cynthia Soto, Chicago police said.

Lawyers for the two were not immediately available for comment. The attack took place outside of Zwolinski’s campaign office.

Frank Avila, a lawyer for the couple, told local media that Zwolinski started the fight and possibly put a stable in his own head for attention. Avila identified Soto as the daughter of Representative Soto and denied the daughter was part of the attack.

Police said Zwolinski was hit with a metal object and glass bottle. Zwolinski said the metal object was the staple gun and he had his forehead repeatedly stapled by the pair.

The night of the fight, Zwolinski posted photos on social media of a staple sticking out of his forehead, a bloodied face, and a swollen nose.

“The girl was yelling, while I was on the ground fighting the man off of me, ‘This is Soto’s territory! This isn’t your territory,'” Zwolinski said.

Representative Soto could not immediately be reached.