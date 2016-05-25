FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Two FBI agents shot, alleged gang member found dead at Chicago suburb home

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - An alleged drug dealing gang member was found dead in a Chicago suburb home where two FBI agents were also shot and wounded while attempting to issue an arrest warrant on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

The agents suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

Melvin Toran, 50, was found dead in a Park Forest, Illinois, home where the arrest warrant was being served by the two agents. Toran was set to be charged with narcotics trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

Toran, who was an alleged high-ranking member of the Black P Stone Nation street gang, was accused with selling heroin to an FBI informant, prosecutors said.

The attempted arrest by the agents was part of a sweep, dubbed Operation Cornerstone spanning more than two years and involving several other ranking members of the gang.

The agents were treated and released from a local hospital Tuesday afternoon, said Garrett Croon, spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Chicago.

Croon did not say whether Toran shot the agents or if the agents shot him in the suburb about 30 miles (50 km) south of downtown Chicago.

Reporting by Justin Madden; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft

