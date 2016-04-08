Vila of 'This Old House' sues publicist over use of his name

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Bob Vila, the home repair expert known for his television shows, sued an Illinois publicist whom he claims offered to sell or license Vila’s name or likeness for use in various events.

Vila, known for shows such as “This Old House” and “Home Again with Bob Vila,” is seeking $2 million in the suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division this week.

The suit claims that Robert Smith was denied permission to use Vila’s name on Twitter posts in July 2015 but illegally used the home repair guru’s name and image to promote various home shows. Vila, 69, became aware of the practice in February.