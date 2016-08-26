CHICAGO Illinois faces an estimated $420 million increase in fiscal 2017 pension contributions after the state's biggest public retirement system on Friday lowered its assumed investment rate of return to 7 percent from 7.5 percent.

The Teachers' Retirement System (TRS) board, acting on recommendations from its actuarial consultant, voted to lower the rate, a move that will trigger an increase in the state's nearly $3.9 billion payment to the fund for the fiscal year that began on July 1.

Top officials in Republican Governor Bruce Rauner's administration had tried to head off the vote, warning of a "devastating impact" on the cash-strapped state's ability to fund social services and education.

"While some seem to think otherwise, nothing we are considering today is precipitate or rushed. We are following well-established procedures that are consistent with good actuarial practice and conform with the recommendations of the state actuary," TRS Executive Director Dick Ingram told the board before the vote.

A March report by a bipartisan legislative commission had pegged Illinois' total fiscal 2017 pension payment to its five retirement systems at $7.9 billion, up from $7.617 billion in fiscal 2016 and $6.9 billion in fiscal 2015.

The unfunded pension liability of the fifth-biggest U.S. state stood at $111 billion at the end of fiscal 2015, with TRS accounting for more than 55 percent of that gap. The funded ratio was a weak 41.9 percent.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Matthew Lewis)