FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois policeman died of apparent suicide: newspaper
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 4, 2015 / 3:26 AM / 2 years ago

Illinois policeman died of apparent suicide: newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A northern Illinois policeman killed by gunshots in early September, whose death sparked a massive manhunt for clues, died of an apparent suicide, the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday citing law enforcement sources.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office plans a news conference on Wednesday to discuss new items of “significant interest” concerning the results of its investigation into the death of Lieutenant Charles Joseph Gliniewicz. It said in a news release it would not speak about the case until the news conference.

The newspaper said multiple law enforcement sources have said that the sheriff’s office will announce that the death was a suicide.

A few weeks after the incident, authorities investigated the case as a homicide but did not rule out the possibility of suicide, Lake County Major Crime Task Force Commander George Filenko said.

The shooting drew hundreds of local, state and federal officers to search in and around Fox Lake, about 60 miles (100 kms) north of Chicago and near the Wisconsin border.

Gliniewicz was shot twice with his weapon, once in the right side of the front of his protective vest, which was severe enough to incapacitate him, and the other, believed to be the fatal wound, struck him in the upper left chest, authorities said.

Gliniewicz had told dispatchers he was pursuing suspects.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.