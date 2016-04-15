FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois sheriff releases videos showing force against inmates
April 15, 2016

Illinois sheriff releases videos showing force against inmates

Mark Weinraub

2 Min Read

Demonstators gather to protest last year's shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white policeman and the city's handling of the case at an intersection in the downtown shopping district of Chicago, Illinois, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The sheriff who runs the jail system in Chicago on Friday released videos showing cases of excessive force against inmates.

“The public has a right to know when officers abuse the public trust as well as the ramifications of that abuse,” Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart said in a statement. “Transparency is critical to ensuring law enforcement accountability.”

The video release comes as the third-biggest U.S. city’s police department faces a federal investigation and racism accusations over the death of black teenager Laquan McDonald. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel fired his police commissioner in 2015 after protests following the release of a video showing a Chicago police officer shooting McDonald 16 times.

The McDonald video was released more than a year after the October 2014 shooting, sparking a round of protests late last year.

The Cook County jail videos document six cases on which the Sheriff’s Merit Board made rulings. The board is a civilian body that makes the final judgment whenever the Sheriff’s Office recommends firings or long-term suspensions for officers. Earlier this year, Dart posted rulings from the Merit Board on the sheriff’s website.

The videos were posted here

Cook County recently paid more than $10 million to install more than 2,400 cameras throughout its jail complex.

Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
