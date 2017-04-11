FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rescuers find body of Northwestern University rower who fell overboard
April 10, 2017 / 6:38 PM / 4 months ago

Rescuers find body of Northwestern University rower who fell overboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Authorities found the body of a Northwestern University rower in a channel in a north Chicago suburb after he fell overboard during morning practice on Monday, the university said.

Rescue workers retrieved the body of Mohammed Ramzan, 19, following the mishap during a men's team practice session in the North Shore Channel near the campus, the university said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Mohammed’s family and friends," said Patricia Telles-Irvin, the university's vice president for student affairs.

"The loss affects us all."

A coach was accompanying the rowers in a separate boat and another team member dived into the water in a bid to rescue the rower, said Alan Cubbage, vice president for university relations, in a separate statement.

Several law enforcement and fire department agencies searched for Ramzan, said Jason Bradley, a spokesman for the Illinois State Police.

The rower was not wearing a life jacket, NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV reported, citing Cubbage.

Crew is a club sport at Northwestern, a private university with about 21,000 students in Evanston, Illinois. The team was founded in 1981, according to its website.

Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Clarence Fernandez

