Suburban Chicago police officer critically wounded in shooting

(Reuters) - A suburban Chicago policeman was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries on Saturday, and the shooter was killed by police in a confrontation during an investigation of a break-in at a vacant home, the police department said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to the Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to a post on the Park Forest Police Department Facebook page. A tweet from the police department said the officer was in critical condition.

Park Forest is about 30 miles (48 km) south of Chicago.

Police did not identify the officer or the shooter. But local media reports, citing Park Forest Mayor John A. Ostenburg, named the officer as Tim Jones.

Officers were called to look into a break-in at a vacant residence at 5:40 a.m. on Saturday and found a stolen vehicle at that location.

Police surrounded the home. As a man exited the residence, officers attempted to detain him, but the man pulled out a gun and began exchanging gunfire with officers, the Facebook post said.