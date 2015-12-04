FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One wounded in shooting at Illinois Wal-Mart store
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 4, 2015 / 1:57 AM / in 2 years

One wounded in shooting at Illinois Wal-Mart store

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One person was shot on Thursday when gunfire erupted inside a Wal-Mart store in a Chicago suburb, police in Illinois said.

Police in Darien, a small city about 30 miles (48 km) outside of Chicago, received reports of shots fired inside the store on Thursday afternoon, Deputy Chief John Cooper said.

Officers arrived to find one victim with a single gunshot wound to the shoulder who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Cooper said.

Police said the wound was non-life-threatening.

Cooper said police were searching for a man who fled the scene, but that the store was deemed safe. Police view the shooting as an isolated incident and no other victims had been located, Cooper said.

A local CBS affiliate, citing an employee in the store, said that shooting broke out after an argument between two people at a food stand. One person pulled a gun and shot another, CBS reported.

Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.