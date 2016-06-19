FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Former contestant from Mexico's 'The Voice' dies of gunshot wounds
#Entertainment News
June 19, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Former contestant from Mexico's 'The Voice' dies of gunshot wounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A one-time finalist on the Mexican version of the TV singing competition "The Voice" died on Saturday two days after being shot in Chicago.

Alejandro Fuentes, 45, was shot on Thursday after refusing a gunman's order to get out of his car, according to media reports.

Fuentes, a finalist in 2011 on "The Voice", owned a studio and school in the city, and had just left his birthday celebration, the reports said.

Fuentes' death follows the murder last week of Christina Grimmie, a finalist on the U.S. version of "The Voice" who was shot and killed while signing autographs in Orlando. Her assailant killed himself at the scene.

Authorities are still seeking suspects in Fuentes' shooting.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
