Illycaffe to steer clear of coffee industry M&A scramble

Andrea Illy, Chairman and CEO of Illycaffe speaks to reporters following a news conference in New York, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Illycaffe, the name of which is synonymous with Italian espresso, plans to stay independent even as consolidation in the global coffee sector heats up after a string of deals formed a new No. 1 player.

JAB Holding, owned by Germany’s billionaire Reimann family, is building a coffee powerhouse, announcing in December that it was leading a $13.9 billion buyout of U.S. company Keurig Green Mountain Inc after combining its D.E. Master Blenders 1753 business with that of Mondelez International Inc, and buying other smaller businesses too.

”In such a situation, many other players in the industry try to do the same,“ Illycaffe CEO Andrea Illy told Reuters on Friday at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. ”In such an environment you either become prey or a predator. Illy doesn’t want to be either.

“We believe we can sustain our positioning independent because we are a niche player -- super, super, super-specialized in the super-premium quality.”

The company, which has annual revenue north of 400 million euros, is fully controlled by Illy’s family, which is already priming its fourth generation for a future in the coffee business, he said. Illy’s Hungarian grandfather started the business after moving to Italy.

While Illy, who runs the company with his three elder siblings, does not want to be acquired, he also said acquisitions are off the table, since the company only has one brand and even just one blend.

“It would be a big stretch,” he said. The company last year hired consultancy Roland Berger to assess its strategy, and Illy said the outcome was positive.

“We have room for growth organically, self-financed.”

The company achieved double-digit growth in 2015, Illy said, from its 2014 revenue of 391 million euros.