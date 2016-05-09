FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Marcegaglia says has bid for Ilva steel plant with Arcelor Mittal
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 9, 2016 / 11:02 AM / a year ago

Italy's Marcegaglia says has bid for Ilva steel plant with Arcelor Mittal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian steel group Marcegaglia has made an offer for Italy’s Ilva steel plant along with the world’s number one steel producer Arcelor Mittal ISPA.AS, Marcegaglia’s chief executive said on Monday.

“We have made our offer and now we are in discussions,” Emma Marcegaglia said on the sidelines of an event in Milan. “We are with Arcelor Mittal, which is the best partner for a complicated turnaround like Ilva.”

She added the bidders had asked Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to join in.

A spokesman for Arcelor Mittal declined to comment.

Last year, the Italian state took over administration of loss-making Ilva.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, additional reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.