FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple-supplier Imagination sees strong shipment growth
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 13, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 5 years

Apple-supplier Imagination sees strong shipment growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies, the British chip designer which powers video and graphics in Apple’s products, said high-profile consumer product launches for Christmas would help maintain its momentum.

The company, whose designs are found in smartphone, tablets, including the iPad, games consoles and smart TVs, said it had seen strong growth in shipment volumes from its chip making partners in the period since May 1.

It also said its licensing pipeline remained robust, despite macro-economic uncertainty causing some caution among its customers.

Chip giant Intel has a 14.5 percent stake in Imagination, while Apple, which unveiled its latest iPhone on Wednesday, has 8.7 percent.

Chief executive Hossein Yassaie said the group’s technologies were being adopted more widely across both new and existing partners, keeping it on track to meet its stated goal of around 1 billion annual unit shipments by 2016.

Reporting by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.