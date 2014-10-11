Fed tightening to raise volatility in Brazilian economy: Tombini

Brazil's Central Bank Governor Alexandre Tombini speaks to the media during the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings in Washington October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brazil expects to see greater volatility in its economy when the United States begins hiking interest rates, Brazilian central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Saturday.

Brazil has been preparing for an eventual rise in U.S. rates by amassing around $380 billion in currency reserves and maintaining a floating currency, Tombini said on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank fall meetings in Washington.

“With the monetary tightening, we expect to see higher levels of volatility than in the past. Brazil has been preparing for that,” Tombini said.

Emerging markets, including Brazil, have benefited from a flood of money away from the world’s most developed economies, which slashed interest rates to bolster consumer spending and emerge from the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to begin raising rock bottom interest rates sometime next year, there are concerns those flows will sharply reverse, hurting investment and undercutting emerging market currencies.

Brazil’s economy tumbled into a recession this year and its inflation rate hit a three-year high in September, rising above the central bank’s official target of 4.5 percent with a tolerance range of two percentage points.

Still, the central bank expects a recent rise in Brazilian interest rates to curb inflation and it is ready to take further steps to address the problem if necessary, Tombini said.

“The inflation situation is under control,” said Tombini. “We will not be complacent. If necessary, we know how to act to address these pressures,” he added.