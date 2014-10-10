FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Mantega blasts IMF for economic forecast shifts
October 10, 2014 / 6:33 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Mantega blasts IMF for economic forecast shifts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega took the International Monetary Fund to task on Friday for “contradictory” assessments of Brazil’s economy, saying the global lender should be more careful in its forecasting.

The IMF on Tuesday cut its 2015 growth forecast for Brazil by 0.6 percentage point to 1.4 percent, casting a sharp light on diminished economic prospects just weeks before Brazilians head to the polls to pick their next president in a run-off election.

“Recent IMF assessments on Brazil have been contradictory,” Mantega said in a statement prepared for delivery to the IMF’s steering committee on Saturday.

“Some Fund documents attribute the slowdown in growth to internal factors,” he said. “These assessments contrast with other recent papers published by the institution ... that concluded that external factors have been responsible for 60 percent of the growth slowdown in Brazil.”

“Perhaps the IMF needs to consider more carefully its assessments of national economies before publishing them,” Mantega said.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Paul Simao

