European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi (L) and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osbourne speak before a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) at the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The world’s biggest emerging and developed economies have reiterated their commitment not to target exchange rates with monetary policy, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told a news conference on Saturday.

“We all remain committed not to regard exchange rates as a target of monetary policy,” Draghi said.