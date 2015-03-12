FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Recent U.S. dollar appreciation in line with fundamentals: IMF
March 12, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Recent U.S. dollar appreciation in line with fundamentals: IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The shadow of the logo of Euro is seen on a U.S. one dollar note in this picture illustration taken in Madrid March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund sees the recent increase in the value of the U.S. dollar as being in line with market fundamentals, a spokesman for the institution said on Thursday.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the decline in energy prices, the changing growth outlooks for major economies and the diverging paths of monetary policies appeared to be guiding the ascent of the dollar.

“At the moment we think the movements in the dollar are in line with the fundamentals,” Rice said in a news conference.

The dollar .DXY has appreciated about 25 percent against the currencies of U.S. trading partners since June.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao

