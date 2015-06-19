FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF says to disburse 278.4 million euros to Cyprus after reviews
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 19, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

IMF says to disburse 278.4 million euros to Cyprus after reviews

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had completed reviews of Cyprus’s economic adjustment program enabling the disbursement of about 278.4 million euros ($316.15 million).

The IMF said it completed the combined fifth, sixth and seventh review of Cyprus’s program supported by the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility. The latest disbursement brings total disbursements under the program to about 742.4 million euros.

The IMF also said it had approved a revised schedule of future disbursements and reviews, given the delay in concluding the current reviews. The next review is now expected to be in September.

IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said Cyprus’s reform program continued to produce “positive results.”But he said the government needed to do more to address high levels of non-performing loans, strengthen banking supervision and advance structural reforms.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.