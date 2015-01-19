IMF's Lagarde urges ECB to share risks in any bond-buying

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks at a forum "What's Next for the Global Economy: A Look Ahead at 2015" at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) should make sure any quantitative easing (QE) program it embarks on shares as much risk it can amongst its members, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

Markets expect the ECB to announce on Thursday that it will start printing money to buy government bonds in euro zone countries to prevent deflation.

“The more efficient it is, the more mutualization there is the better,” IMF managing director Christine Lagarde told a news conference when asked about the idea of individual central banks taking responsibility for losses on their bonds.