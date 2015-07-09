IMF says U.S. rate hike likely not influenced by Greece, China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it seemed Greece’s crisis and market volatility in China would not affect when the U.S. Federal Reserve chooses to raise interest rates.

“From what I read ... the Fed has more or less the same interpretation of the implications of the events in Greece and China as we do, which is that they are not of major importance for the U.S. at this point, so it should not affect their choices in terms of monetary policy very much,” said Olivier Blanchard, the IMF’s chief economist.