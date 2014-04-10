FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagarde says IMF encouraged by ECB commitment on unconventional steps
April 10, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Lagarde says IMF encouraged by ECB commitment on unconventional steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde gestures as she speaks about the global economy at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the IMF was encouraged the European Central Bank had reiterated its commitment to use unconventional measures as needed to boost prices.

“We are concerned about this potential risk of advanced economies in general, in the euro area in particular, that prolonged low inflation will hurt both growth and jobs. In this context, it is encouraging that the ECB reiterated its commitment to use unconventional measures as needed,” Lagarde told a news conference.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Anna Yukhananov

