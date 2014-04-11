Greece likely to need more financing help in next two years: IMF

A Greek flag flutters atop the Panathenean stadium as the Acropolis hill is seen in the background in Athens April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Greece is likely to need further financing help from the euro zone over the next two years despite its successful return to bond markets this week, the head of the International Monetary Find’s European department, Reza Moghadam, said on Friday.

“The financing needs for the next two years remain very large. There will be continued need for support,” Moghadam told a news conference during the IMF and World Bank spring 2014 meetings in Washington.