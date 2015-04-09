FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF's Lagarde says Greece would suffer if left euro zone: CNBC
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 9, 2015 / 4:12 PM / 2 years ago

IMF's Lagarde says Greece would suffer if left euro zone: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Greece could suffer if it were forced to default on its payments and exit the euro zone, while the currency bloc is better able to weather such a shock than it was four years ago, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

“I think it would be a terrible situation for the Greek people,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on CNBC in response to a question about a potential Greek exit from the currency bloc.

She added that the euro zone is now in a less vulnerable position due to its banking union and strengthened fiscal union.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.