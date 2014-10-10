FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says reaches preliminary loan deal with Honduras
October 10, 2014

IMF says reaches preliminary loan deal with Honduras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has reached a staff-level agreement with Honduras on a loan program, but an IMF official declined to give further details about the size of the loan until the program has been finalized.

“The only thing I can say at this stage is we’ve reached an agreement at a staff level in our department with the authorities on the program,” Robert Rennhack, deputy director of the IMF’s Western Hemisphere Department, said on Friday.

“I don’t want to go into the details yet until we have the final approval. But it certainly will involve a strong fiscal adjustment.”

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández first announced the agreement on his Twitter feed on Thursday, saying he expected a final agreement on a $200 million loan program on Nov. 10.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Andrea Ricci

