IMF Shinohara welcomes BOJ easing, warns of risks

Naoyuki Shinohara, deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), wipes his eye during an interactive session of Rethinking State-led Growth in the World Economic Forum in Jakarta June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s aggressive monetary easing is a welcome step in reviving the economy but could trigger a future spike in bond yields unless accompanied by a credible roadmap for fiscal consolidation, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Managing Director Naoyuki Shinohara said the yen’s declines since the BOJ launched its monetary expansion drive action were not excessive, and will help the world’s third-largest economy recover from stagnation.

“Current (yen) moves aren’t volatile and are a result of the BOJ’s monetary policy. We shouldn’t deny that yen declines are among the various positive effects of monetary easing,” Shinohara told Reuters in an interview.

Shinohara, formerly Japan’s top currency diplomat, shrugged off some analysts’ concerns that further yen weakness could hurt instead of support the economy by boosting the cost of imports.

“When the yen moves in a certain direction, there will always be sectors that benefit from the move and sectors that get hurt. Taken together, we see yen weakness as positive for Japan’s economy,” he said.

The BOJ stunned global financial markets earlier this month with a radical overhaul of monetary policy, promising to inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years by buying government debt and risk assets.

Since the BOJ’s April 4 campaign launch, the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average has rallied to a near five-year high and the yen has sunk to a four-year low around 100 to the dollar.

Shinohara welcomed the central bank expansion strategy but called on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government to pursue structural reform and deregulation to foster sustained growth.

Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

He warned that the central bank’s huge bond purchases could spike up bond yields in the long run unless the government pushes through fiscal reforms, if markets interpret the BOJ buying as bankrolling public debt.

“We welcome the BOJ’s big monetary easing but that’s not enough. Japan also needs structural reforms, deregulation and a credible long-term fiscal reform plan,” he said.

Shinohara said it was too early for the BOJ to openly debate a strategy to exit from ultra-loose policy.

“An exit from massive-scale quantitative easing won’t be easy. That’s why it’s important to move with caution, scrutinizing various options. It’s also crucial to closely communicate with markets,” he said.

The BOJ has pledged to buy 7.5 trillion yen of long-term government bonds per month under its new policy framework, accounting for roughly 70 percent of newly-issued government debt.

The huge scale of the BOJ’s bond purchases have led to some volatility in the bond market with 10-year yields falling to a record low of 0.315 percent before rebounding to 0.590 percent.

Shinohara said the volatility was likely temporary and bond markets will stabilize over time as market participants get accustomed to the BOJ’s big purchases.

The IMF raised its economic forecast for Japan, welcoming the BOJ’s aggressive new monetary stimulus, which it said would boost growth and help vanquish deflation.

Japan’s proportional debt load is the worst in the world at more than twice the size of its $5 trillion economy, and little progress has been made over the years in reducing this burden.