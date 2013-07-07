FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Lagarde says may trim global growth forecast
July 7, 2013 / 11:09 AM / 4 years ago

IMF's Lagarde says may trim global growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks during a news conference at IMF headquarters in Washington June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

PARIS (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund may this week trim its global growth forecast because of the situation in emerging countries, IMF chief Christine Lagarde told a conference on Sunday.

“We had a growth forecast of about 3.3 percent,” Lagarde said, referring to the fund’s forecast for 2013.

“But I fear that considering what we are seeing now in emerging countries in particular - not developing countries and low-income countries but emerging countries - I fear that we might be slightly below that,” she told an economists’ conference in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence.

Lagarde said she would not give specific numbers because the Fund would officially publish the data this week.

The IMF had cut its 2013 forecast for global growth to 3.3 percent in April, down from its January projection of 3.5 percent.

Reporting by Michel Rose and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

