FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran finance minister: country's FX reserves are in good position
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 12, 2012 / 6:42 AM / 5 years ago

Iran finance minister: country's FX reserves are in good position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Iran’s finance minister said on Friday that despite sanctions imposed on the country by Western nations, Iran’s foreign exchange reserves are in a “good position”.

Shamseddin Hosseini, Iran’s minister of economic affairs and finance, told reporters the government was taking steps to curb speculative demand and other measures to combat a sharp decline in Iran’s rial.

Hosseini was in Tokyo to attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Stanley White; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.